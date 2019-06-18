J&K: Two JeM terrorists involved in Pulwama attack killed in Anantnag encounter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Anantnag, June 18: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) affiliated terrorists Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef who were involved in Pulwama terrorist attack (14 Feb) have been neutralized by the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. One Army jawan was also martyred during the encounter.

The encounter started after the area was cordoned on specific input. Two terrorists were believed to be trapped.

Security forces launched a search operation predawn. The terrorists threw a grenade in which one Army jawan was injured and later died of injuries.

This is the second encounter in less than 24 hours in the area.

Earlier, an Army Major was killed while another officer and two troopers were injured in the Anantnag encounter. As per the details, the encounter took place when the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation.

In a separate incident, around a dozen soldiers were injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) ripped through an army patrol in Pulwama district in the evening. No casualties were reported.

No group claimed responsibility for the incidents, which come at a time of heightened security over the Amarnath Yatra that is due to begin on July 1.

The Anantnag encounter started after a joint party of police, army and CRPF cordoned Badoora village of Achabal town following inputs about presence of militants in the area.