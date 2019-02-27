J&K: Two JeM terrorists gunned down in Shopian

  • search
    Srinagar, Feb 27: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed on Wednesday morning in a gunbattle with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, said reports. The encounter which started early this morning in Memander area of Shopian district has ended now.

    Representational Image

    Reports say that five soldiers of the Indian Army suffered minor injuries out of which 2 soldiers have been evacuated to Military Hospital for treatment and are in stable condition.

    Both the terrorists neutralised in the encounter were affiliated to Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    The gun battle ensued while the security forces were on a cordon and search operation in Memendar area of Shopian after getting information about presence of terrorists there, reports said.

    The Jaish-e-Mohammed had killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers in Pulwama on February 14, in the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir.

    On Sunday, a senior police officer and an armyman lost their lives and two soldiers including a Major were injured in a five-hour encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. Three terrorists were killed.

    Today's encounter comes a day after India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot, Pakistan, about 80-km from the Line of Control, killing a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
