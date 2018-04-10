J&k: Two jawans killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani sector

Two jawans have lost their lives on Tuesday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control.

"Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 1715 hours (5.15 PM) in Sunderbani sector along the Line of Control (LoC). Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively," defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said.

"However, in the exchange of fire, Rifleman Vinod Singh and Rifleman Jaki Sharma were grievously injured and succumbed to their injuries," the spokesman added.

