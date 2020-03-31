J&K to release 21 persons detained under PSA

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 31: The detention of 21 persons under the Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir was revoked by the administration. All 31 are in different jails across the Union Territory.

    Sources confirmed to OneIndia that all these detainees would be released over the next couple of days. 17 are from Kashmir, while the rest are from the Jammu region. All the 14 detainees from the Jammu region are from the Poonch district. 5 are from Baramulla, four each from Anantnag and Budgam, two from Bandipore and one each from Kupwara and Pulwama.

    A majority of these detainees were booked after August 5, following the decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. It may be recalled that the administration had sent the names of 14 persons under detention following the lockdown that was announced to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

    Explained: Why it took so long to release Omar Abdullah from detention

    This decision comes in the wake of a recent order that led to the release of Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. His father Farooq Abdullah too was released recently.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 8:26 [IST]
