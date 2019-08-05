J&K to follow Puducherry model of Union Territory rule

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Centre made an important announcement, while scrapping Article 370 today. It decided to make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory with legislature. It has also been decided that Ladakh would be a Union Territory without legislature.

Top Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Jammu and Kashmir would follow the Puducherry model, while functioning as a Union Territory. Before this announcement was made, only the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Puducherry had a legislature.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha today that J&K would be a UT with legislature and Ladakh one without. Now that it has been decided that J&K would be run on the Puducherry model, it would be interesting to see how the administration would be run in J&K.

With Article 370 scrapped, Article 35A too goes automatically

The big difference between Delhi and Puducherry is the control of the police force. In Delhi, the police is under the control of the centre, while in Puducherry it falls under the government.

This would mean that in J&K too the police would fall under the local government. The other big change would be that J&K would have a Lt. Governor, like is the case in Puducherry.

In addition to this there would be MPs, MLAs, special representatives, secretaries and also a director general of police like in the case of Puducherry.

However in the case of Puducherry, there is no exclusive High Court. All cases relating to Puducherry are heard by the Madras High Court. There is still no clarity on whether the Jammu and Kashmir High Court will continue to exist. In case, the Puducherry model is implemented in full, then there is a chance that cases relating to J&K could be heard by the Delhi High Court.

What is a Union Territory:

A Union Territory or UT is a type of administrative division. Unlike the states, which have their own governments, a UT is governed directly by the Union Government. However in the case of the national Capital Territory of Delhi and Puducherry, the operation is somewhat different. Both have separately elected governments. It would be similar in the case of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Centre said that it would be a UT with legislature.

Union Territories without legislature:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Chandigarh

Dadra and Nagar Haveli

Daman and Diu

Lakshadweep

Ladakh

Union Territories with legislature:

National Capital Territory of Delhi

Puducherry

Jammu and Kashmir