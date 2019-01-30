J&K: Three civilians injured in grenade attack in Kulgam

Srinagar, Jan 30: At least three persons were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants lobbed the grenade at the local police station at Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district, a police official said.

He said the grenade exploded by the roadside,resulting in injuries to three civilians.

The injured have been rushed to a local hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.

