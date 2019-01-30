  • search
    J&K: Three civilians injured in grenade attack in Kulgam

    By Pti
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 30: At least three persons were injured on Wednesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police station in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

    Representational Image

    Militants lobbed the grenade at the local police station at Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district, a police official said.

    He said the grenade exploded by the roadside,resulting in injuries to three civilians.

    The injured have been rushed to a local hospital.

    Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a hunt for the attackers, he added.

    PTI

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 13:16 [IST]
