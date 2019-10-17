J&K: Terrorists shoot dead Punjab-based trader, critically injure another in Shopian

Srinagar, Oct 17: Terrorists on Wednesday shot at two Punjab-based apple traders in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, said reports.

Both were rushed to the Pulwama district hospital, but one of the fruit traders died and the other is said to be in critical condition.

"#Terrorists fired on #civilians in #Shopian #killing 01 civilian and #injuring another. Area has been #cordoned & search is in progress. Further details shall follow," Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted.

The incident took place near Trenz village in Shopian district at around 7.30 pm today. At least 3-4 terrorists were involved, said reports.

The two traders have been identified as Charanjeet Singh and Sanjeev. While Charanjeet succumbed o injuries, Sanjeev is in the hospital.

In a seperate incident, a migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama today.

Earlier today, three terrorists were shot dead by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out at Pazalpora area in Anantnag on a specific intelligence provided by the district police.

On Monday, the driver of a truck loading apples was killed by militants in South Kashmir's Shopian district, the same day the government restored all postpaid mobile services in Jammu and Kashmir.