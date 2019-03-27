J&K: Terrorists shoot dead a civilian in Shopian

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 27: Terrorists on Wednesday shot dead a civilian in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. The incident took place at Kachdoora village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday afternoon, said reports.

The victim has been identified as one Tanveer Ahmed Dar, 24-years-old, from Bemnipora. Dar was fired upon by masked gunmen near Masjid Noor at Kachdoora village this afternoon, said reports.

The attack took place very close to Dar's residence and he was immediately rushed to hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and a cordon-and-search operation has been launched.

Brutal: Terrorists kill another civilian in J&K

On March 19, a 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama district of J&K. The terrorists fired upon Mohsin Wani near his residence in Reshipora area of Tral in the south Kashmir. Wani succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

On January 28, a terrorist had reportedly shot at a civilian in J&K's Pulwama region. The person was identified as one Tariq Ahmad Wani from Reshipora.

Last year in October, unidentified terrorists shot a man in Srinagar's Hyderpora area. The victim, identified as Muhammad Amin Dar, sustained grievous gunshot wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.