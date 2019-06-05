  • search
    J&K: Terrorists shoot at civilians in Pulwama; 1 woman dead, youth injured

    Srinagar, June 04: Terrorists shot dead a woman in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama today. A youth, who has been identified as Jalaludin Bhufanda, was injured when suspected terrorists barged inside the residential house in Narbal area of Kakapora and opened fire, said reports.

    The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. Jalaludin's has been rushed to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical.

    J&K: Terrorists shoot at civilians in Pulwama; 1 woman dead, youth injured
    Representational Image

    The woman, Nageena Jan, was declared brought dead to hospital. A Greater Kashmir reports says that Mohd Yousuf Lone, the husband of Nageena Jan was also killed by some unknown gunmen on May 19, 2017.

    Also Read | Pakistani terrorist killed in Kashmir was plotting attacks on civilians

    On May 20 this year, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist was shot at by suspected militants in J&K's Kulgam district. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

    On May 13, terrorists shot at a political worker in J&K's Shopian. The incident took place at Chitragam Kalan in Shopian and the victim was identified as one Sajad Ahmad Ganaie. Ahmad is said to be close associate of National Conference leader and MLC Showkat Hussian Ganaie.

    On may 4, Gul Muhammad Mir, a BJP worker, was shot dead by suspected terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district. Mir, who was BJP's vice district president of Anantnag district, was hit by bullets on chest and abdomen.

