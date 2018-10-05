J&K: Terrorists kill two NC workers in broad daylight ahead of local body polls

Srinagar, Oct 5: Terrorists on Friday shot dead National Conference workers and injured another in the Old City of Srinagar. The incident comes three days ahead of the municipal and local body polls in the state.

At around 11.30 am, unidentified terrorists, appeared at the Karfali Mohalla of the Old City and fired at three men.

The trio were immediately rushed to hospital in a critical condition even as the terrorists fled from the spot. Two persons however succumbed to injuries and local media cited Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem to confirm the development.

While the security agencies have launched a massive search for the terrorists, initial investigations have identified the duo as Mushtaq Ahmed Wani and Nazir Ahmad Wani. Both are part of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

The attack according to officials was to create a wave of panic ahead of the local body elections. Terrorists groups have been urging the people not to take part in the elections. The government however has made it a point to ensure that the polls are conducted.