    J&K: Terrorists fire upon two civilians at Zainapora area of Shopian

    Shopian, May 08: Terrorists fired upon two civilians at Zainapora area of Shopian on Wednesday evening. Both the injured have been shifted to a hospital in the area.

    The ultras shot at two civilians at Zainapora in Shopian, resulting in injuries to them, a police official said.

    J&K: Terrorists fire upon two civilians at Zainapora area of Shopian
    Accoding to reports, the gunmen barged inside a chemist shop in Zainapora at around 3 pm and fired upon Irfan Hameed and Muzafar Ahmad.

    Both of them suffered injuries in the attack following which they were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment where from they were referred to district hospital Anantnag in critical condition.

    Soon after the incident a joint team of army and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to nab the assailants.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
