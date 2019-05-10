J&K: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shopian, May 10: A terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site where the brief exchange of fire took place, Jammu and Kashmir police said. The identity of the terrorist is yet to be ascertained.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, "In a brief exchange of #fire, 01 #terrorist killed in #Shopian. Arms & ammunition recovered. Identity & #affiliation being ascertained. Information is #preliminary in nature."