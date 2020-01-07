J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Awantipora

India

oi-Deepika S

Srinagar, Jan 07: A terrorist has been killed in a gun battle that broke out in Awantipora area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militant whose identity and affiliation are being ascertained. The terrorist is said to be a local.

High alert along India-Nepal border after inputs of suspected terrorists in UP

JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

Meanwhile, the police have launched a combing operation in the area.

Earlier, two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. They were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar.