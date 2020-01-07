  • search
Trending JNU Bharat Bandh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Awantipora

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jan 07: A terrorist has been killed in a gun battle that broke out in Awantipora area of Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday morning.

    J&K: Terrorist killed by security forces in Awantipora
    Representational Image

    Police said arms and ammunition were recovered from the slain militant whose identity and affiliation are being ascertained. The terrorist is said to be a local.

    High alert along India-Nepal border after inputs of suspected terrorists in UP

      JNU violence: No arrests yet, FIR filed against JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh | OneIndia News

      Meanwhile, the police have launched a combing operation in the area.

      Earlier, two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. They were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar.

      More SECURITY FORCES News

      Read more about:

      security forces ammunition terrorist jammu and kashmir

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue