J&K: Terrorist hideout busted in Ganderbal, ammunition seized

Srinagar, May 08: The security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, said reports. In a joint operation launched by Ganderbal Police and other armed forces , a hideout was reportedly busted in Gangangeer village in Ganderbal and ammunition was also recovered.

The joint party of police and other security force conducted the operation based on credible inputs. Two wireless walkie-talkie sets, ammunition including bullets, Eight detonators and two grenade pins, were recovered from the site, reported ANI.

On March 13, a man was arrested and arms and ammunition, including grenades, were seized by security forces from a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Another Republic Day terror plot busted

On April 14, security forces busted a militant hideout in Manduna village in Koil area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The operation was reportedly carried out by a joint team of the police and Army's 55 RR.

In January this year, a man alleged to be a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested on charges of planning to carry out terror strikes in the national capital during Republic Day celebrations.