J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Shopian

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, May 03: Security forces on Friday gunned down a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, said reports. The search operations are still said to be underway.

On April 28, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who carried out a recent attack on a police post in Srinagar's Chanpora. Terrorists were arrested from Wathora area of Budgam district. The attack had taken place on April 26 in which a cop had suffered injuries in the firefight.

On April 25, two terrorists were neutralized in an encounter with security forces in Bagender Mohalla of Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammua and Kashmir.

In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Army gunned down 41 terrorists, which also included the masterminds of the attack. After suffering heavy losses in the wake of its commanders being killed in encounters, the JeM leadership wants to start afresh in the Valley. There is a directive by the leadership to look for more recruits.