  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla

    By
    |

    Srinagar, June 22: Security forces on Saturday gunned down a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The gunbattle began this morning in the forest area of Boniyar in Baramulla, said reports.

    The gunbattle went on for over an hour after which the forces shot a terrorist dead. Body of one terrorist has been recovered. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained. It is not yet known how many terrorists were involved in the gunbattle. As per reports, the operation is over.

    J&K: Terrorist gunned down in Baramulla
    Representational Image

    On June 18, two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) affiliated terrorists - Sajjad Maqbool Bhat and Tauseef - who were involved in the February 14 Pulwama terrorist attack were neutralized by the security forces in South Kashmir's Anantnag district. One Army jawan was also martyred during the encounter.

    Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

    On June 17, terrorists targeted an Army vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    More SECURITY FORCES News

    Read more about:

    security forces terrorist jammu and kashmir baramulla

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue