    Article 370's revoking: Ghulam Nabi Azad stopped at Srinagar Airport, sent back to Delhi

    Srinagar, Aug 08: Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had announced yesterday that he would visit Jammu and Kashmr where situation is sensitive, was on Thursday stopped at the Srinagar Airport.

    Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Gulam Ahmed Mir has also reportedly been stopped at Srinagar Airport.

    File photo of Ghulam Nabi Azad

    As per latest updates, Azad has reportedly been sent back to Delhi. A News 18 report quoting government souces said that Azad is being sent bcak as prohibitory orders are in place.

    The situation in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sensitive since Monday when Article 370 was revoked. Several reports say that the armed forces in large numbers have been stationed across the state to stop any untoward incident.

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have also been detained along with many other leaders. The reason given for Mufti's arrest was that there was a possibility that she could disrupt peace at a precarious time.

    Shutdown continues in J&K, Valley remains tense, migrant workers flee

    Ghulam Nabi Azad had vehementaly critised the Union Government for revoking Article 370 which gave specoal status to the state and allowed Jammu and Kashmir to have its own constitution. BJP government said that Article had had done more damage to the state than good.

    Azad had opposed it and said in Parliament that the Centre had "Chopped off" India's head refering to the northernmost states.

