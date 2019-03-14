J&K: Suspected terrorists shoot at a political worker

Srinagar, Mar 14: Suspected terrorists have reportedly shot at a political worker in Jammu and Kashmir, said reports. The injured worker has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

The injured has been identified as one Mohammed Ismail Wani.

Some reports suggest that Wani is a worker of the National Conference.

Further details are awaited.

Last year in October, a 40-year-old PDP worker, Mohd. Amin Dar, was gunned down by militants in Srinagar. Mohd. Amin Dar was a resident of Gangbugh.

Last year several incidents of terrorists shooting dead police personnel also took place. Even on an Id day in 2018, three cops were shot dead in a single day.

In June 2018, senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Srinagar.