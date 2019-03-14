J&K: Suspected terrorists shoot at a NC worker

India

oi-Vikas SV

Srinagar, Mar 14: Suspected terrorists have reportedly shot at a worker of the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir' Bijbehara, said reports. The injured worker has been admitted to a hospital in Srinagar.

The injured has been identified as one Mohammed Ismail Wani. He was the Block President National Conference.

"My @JKNC_ colleague Mohd Ismail Wani, block President Bijbehara block in South Kashmir of has been shot & injured. He has been referred to Srinagar. Praying for his recovery," party's vice-president Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Also Read | Shujaat Bukhari: Not the first tryst with terror, was abducted in 2006

Last year in October, a 40-year-old PDP worker, Mohd. Amin Dar, was gunned down by militants in Srinagar. Mohd. Amin Dar was a resident of Gangbugh.

Last year several incidents of terrorists shooting dead police personnel also took place. Even on an Id day in 2018, three cops were shot dead in a single day.

In June 2018, senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by terrorists outside the newspaper's office in the heart of Srinagar.