    J&K: Security hideout busted in Rajouri

    By
    |

    Jammu, Oct 30: Security forces on Friday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including explosives, automatic rifles and pistols, officials said.

    Based on specific information, joint parties of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the 38 Rashtriya Rifles launched an operation in a dense forest area near Gambhir Mughlan and found an underground hideout built of stones, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said.

    Two AK-47 rifles, two AK magazines, 270 bullets of the rifles, two Chinese-made pistols, two pistol magazines, 75 Pika rounds, 12 blank rounds, 10 detonators and five to six kilograms of explosive material, have been recovered from the hideout, the officer said.

    Security forces are conducting searches in the area and a case has been registered at the Manjakote police station, the SSP said.

    Story first published: Friday, October 30, 2020, 13:46 [IST]
