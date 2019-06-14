J&K: Two terrorists killed by security forces in Awantipora

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, June 14:Two terrorists were killed by security forces after an encounter broke out in Braw Bandina area of Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora, Pulwama district.

Arms and ammunition were recovered. Identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are currently being ascertained.

Earlier, in a huge victory for security forces, wanted militant and the chief of the Kashmir unit of the al-Qaeda, Zakir Musa, was gunned down by security forces in Kashmir, on Thursday.

On 27 July 2017, an Al-Qaeda faction named then Hizbul Mujahideen commander Zakir Musa as the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind cell was gunned down in Kashmir.

Musa was earlier appointed Burhan Wani's successor.