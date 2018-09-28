J&K: Schools told celebrate Surgical Strike day and send video evidence

New Delhi, Sep 28: The Centre has asked the education department of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that schools across the state celebrate Surgical Strike Day on September 29 to mark the second anniversary of the Indian Army's strike against terror cells across the Line of Control.

Also Read | Surgical Strike 2nd Anniversary: PM to attend commanders' meet open Army exhibition

A photo of the circular was tweeted by former chief minister of the state Omar Abdullah. In this tweet, he said, "School children are being ordered to celebrate "Surgical Strike Day" & officers are instructed to send compliance reports with video & photographic evidence."

"All schools with units of the National Cadet Corps shall organise special parade followed by motivational lectures or talks by inviting war veterans and other related persons," the circular reads.

Also Read | Ahead of second anniversary, new video evidence of 2016 Surgical strike emerges

School children are being ordered to celebrate “Surgical Strike Day” & officers are instructed to send compliance reports with video & photographic evidence. pic.twitter.com/zDZCOLZ7qm — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 27, 2018

The government's directive is in line with the earlier circular issued by the University Grants Commission, asking universities and higher educational institutes across the country to observe 'Surgical Strike Day'.