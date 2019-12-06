J&K residents to get domicile certificates: Announcement on December 15

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 06: The Union Government has decided to provide domicile certificates to the local residents of Jammu and Kashmir and an announcement to this effect would be made on December 15.

    The decision comes four months after Jammu and Kashmir was split into two Union Territories. A source informed OneIndia that the government would issue domicile certificates to local residents. The government however insisted on a minimum 10 year stay in Jammu and Kashmir for the issuance of this certificate.

    A senior BJP leader had written a letter to the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah after the bifurcation. He had raised several concerns of the locals which included jobs for the educated and also protection of land rights. The BJP leader then led a delegation to New Delhi, where he made the demands. The delegation also raised the peoples' concerns and also said that the unemployment rate is poor in J&K and hence domicile certificates be issued. The delegation had however said that the minimum stay period should be 15 years, but the Home Ministry insisted on 10.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 8:41 [IST]
