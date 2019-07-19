J&K: PSO of Mehbooba Mufti's cousin shot dead, hunt on nab terrorists

Srinagar, July 19: Personal security officer (PSO) of a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mufti Sajjad Hussain, who is the cousin of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, was on Friday shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bijbehara , said reports.

The cop, identified as Farooq Ahmed Rishi, was shot dead from a close range. He was inside a mosque offering Friday prayers when unknown gunmen, suspected to be terrorists, shot him in the chest.

Rishi was immediately rushed to Sub-district hospital Bijbhera but the doctors declared him brought dead, reported Kashmirlife.net.

The suspected terrorists who shot dead Rishi have also made away with one AK-47 which was with the PSO.

A joint team of Special Operations Group and the Army have launched a search and cordon operation to find the terrorists, reports said.

On May 20 this year, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) activist was shot at by suspected militants in J&K's Kulgam district. He later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.