J&K polls: High alert declared, security agencies leaving nothing to chance

Srinagar, Oct 6: The killing of two NC workers in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir has sent shockwaves across the state. The killing came at a time when the state is gearing up for the all important local body elections scheduled to begin in two days.

Security has now been further stepped up in the South Kashmir region, where the polls are set to begin in the next two days. Patrolling has been increased and scrutiny on the roads doubled.

The Army on the other hand has been conducting 'area domination' exercises in several parts of the state including Shopian, Bijbehara and parts of Pulwama. Meanwhile security for the candidates contesting the polls has also been increased. Many have been taken away to secure locations by the police following the disclosure of their identity on the social media.

The police is now taking extra precaution to ensure that the identities of the candidates are not leaked. Meanwhile the Hizbul Mujahideen's Riayaz Naikoo has warned that those contesting the elections would be blinded.

The police have also stepped up night patrols following the Srinagar attack. The attack came as a shock to the people as it happened in broad daylight. The focus of the security agencies has been in the southern part of the state, where no attack has taken place so far.

In the run up to the elections, the police have rounded up at least 60 youth. Some are miscreants while the rest were overground workers of various terrorist groups. This exercise was taken up as a security measure.