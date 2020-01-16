J&K police set to begin probe into Davinder Singh’s alleged Afzal Guru link

New Delhi, Jan 16: The Jammu and Kashmir police who arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh will question the officer for his alleged links with Afzal Guru.

He would be questioned for his links with Afzal Guru, Kumar said. He also said that another person, a lawyer by profession had also been caught.

In the year 2004, Afzal Guru, who was lodged in the Tihar jail had written a letter to his lawyer. In the letter he had said that Singh then posted with the J&K Police's Special Operations Group had asked him take Mohammad, a Pakistani national identified as one of those who carried out the Parliament attack to Delhi, rent a flat and purchase a car for him.

Afzal had also named another officer Shanty Singh, who along with Singh allegedly tortured him at the STF camp. He further mentioned that the name of Altaf Hussain the brother in law of SSP Ashaq Hussain, who first brokered his release with Davinder Singh and took him to the DySP.

Kumar said that the officer had worked in many anti-terrorist operations. He had however committed a heinous crime and hence was arrested, Vijay Kumar also said.

Singh is alleged to have brought Naveed Babu, Mir Irfan and Rafi Rather from Shopian to Srinagar on Friday evening. On Saturday, they set out to Jammu, from where they were planning on going to New Delhi. However before he could leave, the police arrested him sources familiar with the developments confirmed to OneIndia.

Singh during his interrogation claimed that he was ferrying the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists to facilitate their surrender.

Officials investigating him say that he had made this made claim during interrogation, but we are investigating the same further. Interrogators say that he has denied the charges against him. He says that he was facilitating a big catch, but there are several inconsistencies in his statements, the officer also said.

However, sources also said that Singh was helping the terrorists cross the Banihal tunnel in lieu of money. The source also said that an amount of over Rs 10 lakh was agreed upon. Singh, however, denied the charge during interrogation. The source, however, added that Singh was not being truthful and he had no authorisation to organise a surrender.