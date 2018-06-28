J&K Police cracks Shujaat Bukhari murder case

Kashmir Police have identified the murderers of 'Rising Kashmir' Editor Shujaat Bukhari. Also, J&K cops released the pictures of four accused involved in the murder.

IGP SP Pani in a press conference said, " Sajad Gul now based in Pakistan, Azad Ahmed Malik, LeT operative from Anantnag district, Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, LeT, Naveed Jatt have been identified in Shujaat Bukhari murder case.

"We have tangible evidence to establish these were done from Pakistan. The evidence we have in cooperation of service providers is that they belong to Pakistan," Pani said.

"This terror crime was done by Lashkar-e-Taiba and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan," he added.

He further said that investigators are in search of the four accused, involved in the killing of journalist Shujaat Bukhari. Soon, the police would approach the court and obtain a non-bailable warrant against the accused.

Veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in the heart of this Jammu and Kashmir summer capital, on June 14.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot.

