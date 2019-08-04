J&K parties to huddle at Mehbooba Mufti's residence amid tension in Kashmir

By Shreya

Srinagar, Aug 04: An all-party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir political parties will be held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence amid tension in the valley over the government's decision to curtail the Amarnath yatra over a terror threat and deploy a large number of troops in the valley.

Mufti said that the political parties had decided to hold a meeting at a hotel but the police have banned hotels from hosting any political functions.

"We had made an effort to tell the people of this country and government what the consequences could be if they toy with Articles 35A and 370. We made an appeal too, but no assurance has been given yet from Centre. They are not bothered to say that everything will be alright," Mufti said.

"They did whatever they had to, with separatists. Now they're using tactics against mainstream political parties. When they got hint of an all party meet,Farooq sa'ab was taken to Chandigarh.They're using corruption as tool against political parties,workers being harassed," she further said.

Meanwhile, Home minister Amit Shah held a meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Sunday days after security was reinforced across the Kashmir valley after a terror threat. The meeting laster for around an hour.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had cut short the Amarnath Yatra on Friday and asked pilgrims and vacationers to leave the state after the terror threat. Thousands of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims left Kashmir in the last two days.