J&K Panchayat polls: Amidst shutdown call, state to vote for 4,483 sarpanchs, 3,508 panchs

Jammu, Nov 16: The Jammu and Kashmir police are leaving nothing to chance and say that like the Urban Local Body elections, the Panchayat polls too would pass off peacefully.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said, "Ballot papers will be used in the polls to elect 4,483 sarpanchs and 3,508 panchs. Voting will commence at 8 am and close at 2 pm."

Earlier, the Centre and state had mobilised 60,000 paramilitary forces and 15,000 police personnel for the municipal polls that ended on October 16. Same troops would be deployed for the security of panchayat polls across the state, mostly in Kashmir where militants have warned of action against those contesting the elections. The Army is also kept on standby.

During the last panchayat election held in 2011 after a gap of nearly 37 years, there were 4,098 sarpanch and 29,402 Panch constituencies. The division-wise constituencies included 2,145 (sarpanch) in Kashmir (including Ladakh) and 1,953 in Jammu, while there were 15,767 Panch segments in Kashmir (including Ladakh) and 13,635 in Jammu.

The Hurriyat leadership however has urged people to observe a shutdown on all election days. This is yet another election drama being enacted by the oppressive regime of New Delhi, the Hurriyat also said.