    J&K records 79.9% voting in penultimate phase of panchayat polls

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 79.9 percent voting on Saturday in the penultimate phase of the nine-phased panchayat polls, state electoral officer Shaleen Kabra said.

    A massive 85.1 percent polling was witnessed in five districts of Jammu division, while encouraging 49.6 percent was witnessed in five districts of Kashmir division, he said.

    J&K Panchayat elections: Voting for 8th phase underway

    Polling began at 8 am at 2,633 polling stations - 550 in Kashmir division and 2083 in Jammu division, officials said. They said 361 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive with 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division.

    Also read: Congress to sweep BJP ruled states: Today's Chanakya

    The officials said 6,304 candidates are in the fray for 331 Sarpanch and 2007 Panch seats in this phase, while 43 Sarpanchs and 681 Panchs have been elected unopposed.

    Overall 75.3 per cent polling was recorded across Jammu and Kashmir in the Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls held on Tuesday. n the seventh phase, 5575 candidates are in the fray for 341 sarpanch and 1798 panch seats, while 85 sarpanchs and 912 panchs have been elected "unopposed" in this phase.

