J&K Panchayat elections: Voting for 8th phase underway

Srinagar, Dec 8: Polling for the eighth phase of Panchayat polls underway 2,600 polling stations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Polling began at 8 am at 2,633 polling stations - 550 in Kashmir division and 2083 in Jammu division, officials said. They said 361 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive with 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division.

The officials said 6,304 candidates are in the fray for 331 Sarpanch and 2007 Panch seats in this phase, while 43 Sarpanchs and 681 Panchs have been elected unopposed.

#JammuAndKashmir: Durga Devi, an 87-year-old woman, cast her vote at a polling station in Reasi. Polling for the eighth phase of Panchayat polls is underway in the state. pic.twitter.com/Lko2SePGDd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018