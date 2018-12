Home News India J&K records 79.9% voting in penultimate phase of panchayat polls

Srinagar, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 79.9 percent voting on Saturday in the penultimate phase of the nine-phased panchayat polls, state electoral officer Shaleen Kabra said.

A massive 85.1 percent polling was witnessed in five districts of Jammu division, while encouraging 49.6 percent was witnessed in five districts of Kashmir division, he said.

Polling began at 8 am at 2,633 polling stations - 550 in Kashmir division and 2083 in Jammu division, officials said. They said 361 polling stations have been categorized as hypersensitive with 171 in Kashmir division and 190 in Jammu division.

The officials said 6,304 candidates are in the fray for 331 Sarpanch and 2007 Panch seats in this phase, while 43 Sarpanchs and 681 Panchs have been elected unopposed.

#JammuAndKashmir: Durga Devi, an 87-year-old woman, cast her vote at a polling station in Reasi. Polling for the eighth phase of Panchayat polls is underway in the state. pic.twitter.com/Lko2SePGDd — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2018

Overall 75.3 per cent polling was recorded across Jammu and Kashmir in the Phase-VII of Panchayat Polls held on Tuesday. n the seventh phase, 5575 candidates are in the fray for 341 sarpanch and 1798 panch seats, while 85 sarpanchs and 912 panchs have been elected "unopposed" in this phase.