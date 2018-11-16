  • search

J&K Panchayat elections: VDC members to help maintain law and order

By Simran Kashyap
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Jammu, Nov 16: All Village Defence Committee (VDC) members are being mobilised in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district to help maintain law and order during the upcoming panchayat polls, police said on Thursday.

    J&K Panchayat elections: VDC members to help maintain law and order

    They are being mobilised in their areas of jurisdiction on the directions of senior superintendent of police, Reasi, Nisha Nathyal, a police official said.

    The nine-phased panchayat elections will start from November 17.

    Additional superintendent of police, Reasi, Shiv Kumar Chouhan, undertook an extensive tour of Pouni area on Thursday and held a meeting with over 85 VDC members at the local police station, the official said.

    "All VDC members have been directed to remain extra vigilant during the polling days and also keep track of activities to thwart the nefarious designs of the anti-social elements," he said.

    They were called with the arms and ammunition issued to them by the district police and it was verified and thoroughly checked by the technical team from the district police lines.
    Jammu region has over 1,000 VDC members.

    The VDCs were constituted in the mid-90s with an aim to strengthen the security of the remote and mountainous areas in Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir law and order panchayat polls vdc members jk panchayat elections 2018

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue