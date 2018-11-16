  • search

J&K panchayat elections: Security agencies leave nothing to chance

By Simran Kashyap
    Jammu, Nov 16: There is tight security in place ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat elections which will be held tomorrow.

    The nine phase panchayat elections would begin tomorrow. The polling days for various areas in the state for the panchayat elections respectively fall on November 17, 20, 24, 27 and 29 and December 1, 4, 8 and 11.

    J&K panchayat elections: Security agencies leave nothing to chance
    Security men depart for election duty ahead of voting in Jammu.PTI Photo

    The government announced public holidays on voting days in various poll-bound areas of the state, undergoing nine-phase panchayat elections from November 17, an official said.

    Also Read | J&K Panchayat elections: VDC members to help maintain law and order

    Public holiday shall be observed within the limits of the respective CD-blocks of concerned districts on account of the panchayat elections, on the date of polls under the Negotiable Instrument Act, 1881," a government spokesperson said.

    Quoting from an order from the General Administration Department, he said the holidays on account of panchayat polls would be observed only in the areas where the polling is to be held.

    According to the order, special casual leave would be granted to the employees who have to go to other areas for exercising their right to franchise, for which they will demonstrate proof of voting on return.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:43 [IST]
