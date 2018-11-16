  • search

J&K Panchayat elections: High alert as ISI looks to target polls

By
    Jammu, Nov 16: A day ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat elections, a high alert has been sounded cautioning of terror attacks that would be staged by Pakistan based terrorist groups.

    Intelligence Bureau officials tell OneIndia that the ISI has already launched a propaganda drive to target the elections.

    Sources say that the entire operation is being carried out by the ISI and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, headed by Hafiz Saeed. The intention is to ensure that the elections are not conducted in the Valley.

    India on the other hand is doing all it can to ensure that the elections are conducted and also pass off peacefully.

    The election is already a damp squib considering the PDP and NC are not taking part in it.

    The ISI and Lashkar-e-Tayiba want to ensure that the process is not a successful one. If the elections are held, then it would mean the victory of a democratic process and this the ISI wants to ensure does not happen at any cost.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 15:47 [IST]
