J&K: Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector

Srinagar, Sep 30: A Pakistani helicopter on Sunday violated Indian airspace in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area.

It flew near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector before returning into Pakistan territory.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said "around 12.10 pm on Sunday a white-coloured Pakistani helicopter violated the air space like".