J&K: Pakistani helicopter violates Indian airspace in Poonch sector

Srinagar, Sep 30: A Pakistani helicopter on Sunday violated Indian airspace in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Some reports claim that the Prime Minister of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir was in the helicopter.

According to the Indo-Pak airspace norms, helicopters of both India and Pakistan are not supposed to come within one-kilometre range of the Line of Actual Control (LOC) and fixed fixed-wing aircraft within 10 km of the LoC.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area.

Also Read | Avenged! Something big just happened at the Indo-Pak border

The helicopter came 700 mtrs inside Indian territory and was immediately retaliated by troops with small arms fire and it immediately went back, said reports.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said "around 12.10 pm on Sunday a white-coloured Pakistani helicopter violated the air space like".

Earlier, an infiltration bid aided by the Pakistan Army was foiled along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district. The Army said it responded strongly to the ceasefire violation and the infiltration attempt.