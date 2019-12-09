J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Shahpur sector of Poonch district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Dec 09: The Pakistani Army on Saturday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian security forces are retaliating to the unprovoked attack befittingly and the shelling is still going on heavily in the area.

According to reports, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur Sector of J&K's Poonch district.

Ever since the abrogation of Article 370 which granted special status to the now-defunct state of Jammu and Kashmir, there have been 950 incidents of ceasefire violations between August and October in the Valley. The numbers were provided by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The minister, however, told the House that every time there has been an unprovoked firing, the Indian Army has always retaliated befittingly to the enemy. Naik also added that all the ceasefire violations have neem taken up with Pakistani administration at appropriate levels.