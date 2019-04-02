J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jammu, Apr 02: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera Sector of Rajouri District with mortars and small arms firing.

A defence spokesperson said Pakistan violated the ceasefire at about 11.30 am onward with mortar shelling and small arm firings in Nowshera Sector of Rajouri District.

"The Indian Army is retaliating," he further said.

J&K: BSF jawan martyred, 6-year-old killed in Pakistan shelling in Poonch

Earlier on Monday, a BSF inspector and a five-year-old girl were killed and 20 persons were injured as Pakistani troops persisted with heavy shelling of forward areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district, prompting Indian Army to give them a "befitting reply", said officials.

Six village houses too bore the brunt of shelling and suffered severe damages, they added.

Amid the ongoing shelling by Pakistan, the people have been advised to stay indoors, the officials said, adding schools too in the shelling-hit areas have been closed down.

A total of nine persons, including four soldiers have been killed and over 40 others injured in Rajouri and Poonch districts since India's air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 in response to the February 14 Pulwama terror strike which had left 40 CRPF personnel dead.