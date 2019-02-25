J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera Sector in Rajouri district

Jammu, Feb 25: The Pakistan army once again violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district on Monday.

According to a defence spokesperson, the Pakistani army used mortar shells and small arms to target Indian areas.

Earlier on Feb 24, Pakistan had violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday.

A police official said dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Kalsia, Manpur and Ganiya.

No one was injured in the shelling that was still continuing when last reports were received, the official added. The firing was retaliated by the Indian Army effectively.