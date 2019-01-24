J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire at four locations in Poonch, Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 24: Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire at four locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army is strongly retaliating to the intermittent cross-border firing.

No causalities have been reported so far.

This comes a day after Pakistan violated the ceasefire by targeting Indian Army posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in the Mendhar sector of Rajouri district.

The Pakistan army used small arms and mortars to target the Indian Army posts.

Ahead of Republic Day, security has beefed up along the Line of Control, International Border and in the hinterland.

There have been regular intelligence inputs about attempts by the Pakistan army to push in terrorists to create trouble ahead of Republic Day.