J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Mar 13: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Wednesday.

At about 11:30am, Pakistani Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms in Poonch sector. Violation also took place in Chakkan da Bagh area where the LoC trade centre is located.

There has been a spurt in ceasefire violations by Pakistan after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Also Read | J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.