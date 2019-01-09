J&K: Pak yet again violates ceasefire in Poonch, fourth in 2019

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Srinagar, Jan 9: Pakistani troops have yet again resorted to ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's in Poonch sector. Today's ceasefire violation is said to be fourth in 2019.

Even on January 2, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector.

Security forces a retaliating to the Pakistani aggression.

Despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to ceasefire understanding of 2003 for maintaining peace, Pakistan forces were involved in over 1962 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2018 in which 50 Indians lost their lives.

Last week, Pakistan summoned India's Acting Deputy High Commissioner and condemned the alleged "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian troops across the Line of Control which resulted in the death of a woman.