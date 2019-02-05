  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    J&K: Pak troops violate ceasefire in Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Feb 5: The Pakistani troops on Tuesday resorted to ceasefire violation yet again along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch region. The ceasefire violation is said to have taken place around 10.30 am this morning at Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch.

    J&K: Pak troops violate ceasefire in Poonchs Krishna Ghati sector

    The year 2018 had witnessed 2,936 ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the India-Pakistan border, the highest in the last 15 years.

    Also Read | MEA lodges strong protest with Pak High Commission official for ceasefire violation

    On January 9, Pakistani troops indulged in ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector which was said to be fourth in 2019. Even on January 2, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch sector.

    On Janaury 11, Pakistan troops had resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas of the Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir in which an army porter was killed. Army porter, Hemraj, was critically injured when Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district. He was provided immediate resuscitation and medical aid, but he succumbed to the gunshot wounds, an Army PRO had said.

    On December 21, 2018, two Army officers were killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

    Also Read | No respite, Pakistan continues to support terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

    The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on January 16 had summoned Pakistan High Commission official to register a strong protest over the death of Army porter Hemraj in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on January 11 in Sunderbani Sector.

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir ceasefire violation poonch

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 14:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue