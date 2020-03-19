J&K open for tourists not for terrorists

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 19: The government rejected claims of opposition parties in Lok Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into an "open jail", asserting that the newly created Union territory is open for tourists and shut for terrorists.

    Intervening a discussion on budgetary allocations for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy said the Modi government wants the youth of the UT to hold the national tricolour and computers, instead of Pakistani flags and stones.

    He said misinformation is being spread that Jammu and Kashmir has been converted into an "open jail".

    He said it is incorrect. "It is not an open jail. It is open for all today. It is open for tourists. It is shut for terrorists," he said.

    COVID-19: Entry of foreign tourists barred in J&K

    The minister said he takes the opportunity to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that various central schemes such as Ujjwala and Indradhanush would be implemented there in the next two to three months.

    Taking a swipe at the opposition parties, Reddy said while in their hearts they support abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, they prefer not to acknowledge it openly.

    He also said that casualties among security forces have come down as terror networks have been smashed.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 19, 2020, 7:35 [IST]
