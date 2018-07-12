  • search

J&K: One terrorist killed during ongoing operation by security forces in Kupwara

    Srinagar, July 12: One terrorist has been killed during an ongoing operation by security forces in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Weapons and warlike stores were recovered.

    J&K: One terrorist killed during ongoing operation by security forces in Kupwara

    The unidentified militant was brought down in the Sadu Ganga forest area during an encounter with the army, Defence Ministry sources said. An AK-47 rifle was recovered from the slain terrorist.

    Earlier on Wednesday, Indian Army commando Sepoy Mukul Meena of 3 Para Regiment was martyred in the same gunfight.

    The operation was launched in the forest area on Tuesday following information about a group of militants hiding there.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
