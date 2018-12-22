J&K official arrested on bribery charges suspended

By Simran Kashyap

Jammu, Dec 22: The Jammu and Kashmir government has suspended a deputy excise commissioner after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on bribery charges, an official spokesman said.

Pending enquiry into his conduct, Syed Muried Hussain Shah (KAS), Dy Excise Commissioner, Jammu, under orders of transfer as Director Land Management, Jammu Development Authority (JDA), has been placed under suspension with immediate effect, he said.

During his suspension, Shah will remain attached with the General Administration Department, the spokesman said.

The ACB apprehended Shah while accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a retired Army officer for clearing the file of renewal of wine shop license in the city.

A complaint was lodged by Col HDS Rainal (retd), Jammu, that the official was demanding bribe for clearing the file, an ACB officer said.

The complainant said that his family had a business in the name of Dalip Singh Wine Shop at Narwal, Jammu, and the license was pending since May this year in the Excise Department, he said.

It was stated that his father had died and his mother being blind was made to run from pillar to post for renewal of the license for the last eight months, the officer added.

On the basis of the complaint, a prima facie case of criminal misconduct on Shah's part was found and accordingly a formal case was registered and investigation was initiated, he said.

A team was constituted which apprehended Shah while demanding and accepting bribe from the complainant in the presence of independent witnesses, the officer said.

The accused was arrested on the spot and, thereafter, a team of the ACB was also dispatched for conducting house search of the accused at his residence in Paloura, Jammu, he said.