J&K: Number of security personnel martyred in 2018 is highest in ten years

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: The war on terror comes at a very heavy price. While there has been plenty of success by the Army in Jammu and Kashmir, the sad fact of the matter is that 86 security personnel too have been matured this year alone.

This incidentally is the highest in ten years. Out of the 86 security personnel martyred 44 were policemen. 30 were from the Army and the rest from the various paramilitary forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | J&K: Six civilians, Jawan-turned-terrorist Zahoor Thokar killed in Pulwama

The lowest in the past ten years was in the year 2012, when 15 security personnel were martyred. In the year 2013, 52 security personnel lost their lives. In the year 2014, it was 47.

In the years 2015, 2016 and 2017, the number of security personnel martyred was 39, 82 and 80 respectively. 2018 marked the number of casualties among security personnel. In the year 2008 the number was at 85.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir becomes first state to have a Law banning 'Sextortion'

The forces have however had a great deal of success as well. Over 230 terrorists have been killed this year. In the year 2010, the figure was at 270. In the year 2011, the number was at 119 and the following year it stood at 84. In the years, 2013, 2014 and 2016, the figures were at 100, 110 and 113 respectively. In the year 2016 it was at 165 while in 2017, the figure stood at 2019.